Aluminium futures slip 0.51% on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Aluminium prices softened by 0.51 per cent to Rs 136.65 per kg in futures trading Monday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December eased by 0.70 paise, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 136.65 per kg in a business turnover of 59 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade. PTI ADIADI