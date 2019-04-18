Aluminium futures slip on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Aluminium prices fell 0.27 per cent at Rs 148 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in April declined by 40 paise, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 148 per kg in a business turnover of 1,221 lots. Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries mainly weighed on aluminium prices here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW