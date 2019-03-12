Aluminium futures up 0.28% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up 0.28 per cent to Rs 144.60 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in April edged up by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 144.60 per kg in 283 lots. Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK