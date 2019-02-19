Aluminium futures up 0.46% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up 0.46 per cent to Rs 131.40 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March edged up by 60 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 131.40 per kg in 4,921 lots. Analysts said building up of positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, attributed to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW