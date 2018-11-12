Aluminium futures up 0.63% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up by 0.63 per cent to Rs 143.55 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November edged up by 90 paise, or 0.63 per cent to Rs 143.55 per kg in 225 lots. Analysts said building up positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets coupled with positive global cues, attributed to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI SUN ADIADI