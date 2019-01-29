Aluminium futures up 0.72% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up by 0.72 per cent to Rs 132.30 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January edged up by 95 paise, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 132.30 per kg in 5,709 lots. Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK