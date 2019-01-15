Aluminium futures up 0.73% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up by 0.73 per cent to Rs 143.55 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive cues overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March edged up 95 paise, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 143.55 per kg in 225 lots. Analysts said build up of positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK