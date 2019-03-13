Aluminium futures up by 0.41% on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up by 0.41 per cent to Rs 145.70 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot markets on uptick in demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March edged up by 60 paise, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 145.70 per kg in a business turnover of 1,582 lots. On similar lines, the metal for delivery in April was trading higher by 45 paise, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 145.70 per kg in 396 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by participants due to improved demand in the physical markets, mainly led to the rise in aluminium price at futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK