Aluminium prices dip 0.41% on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Aluminium prices declined by 0.41 per cent to Rs 156.45 per kg in the futures trade today as speculators booked profits amid easing demand at the spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May shed 65 paise, or 0.41 per cent to Rs 156.45 per kg in business turnover of 1,740 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.25 per cent to Rs 157.25 per kg in 136 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by participants, fall in demand from consuming industries at the spot markets, attributed to the slide in aluminium prices. PTI KPS DPL ADI ADI