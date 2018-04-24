Aluminium slides on global cues, low demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Aluminium prices slipped by Rs 2 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today following a weak trend overseas coupled with easing demand at the domestic spot market.

Traders said sentiment in aluminium turned bearish after the US softened its stance on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Company Rusal.

Globally, aluminium for delivery in three-month dropped 1.2 per cent to USD 2,266.50 a metric tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

Besides, a fall in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, weighed on the prices.

In the national capital, aluminium ingots, sheet cutting, wire scrap and utensils scrap were trading down by Rs 2 each to Rs 164, Rs 160, Rs 160 and Rs 158 per kg, respctively.

Following are todays metal rates (in Rs per kg):

Zinc ingot Rs 128-134, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 840-845, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 429, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 127, lead imported Rs 134, aluminium ingots Rs 164, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 160, aluminium wire scrap Rs 160 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 158. PTI KPS DP SDG SBT