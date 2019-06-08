Alwar gang rape case: Raj govt orders FIR against SHO

(Eds: Minor edits) Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Rajasthan government has ordered the registration of a case against the officer who was the Thanagazi SHO when a woman was gang raped in that area in April. Circle Officer (rural) Jagmohan Sharma will also be transferred out of Alwar district, a government release said Friday. The state government has also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty of negligence in the inquiry by the Jaipur divisional commissioner, the release said. Additional chief secretary Rajeev Swarup has asked the DGP to lodge a case against the then Thanagazi station house officer Sardar Singh under IPC's section 166 A(C) (public servant disobeying direction under law)and the SC/ST Act.He was already suspended for not registering the case in time. As per the directions of the government, Sub Inspector Babulal, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Roop Narayan, constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be transferred out of the Jaipur range. Other staffers, who are still posted in Thanagaji police station, will also be transferred, the release said. Besides, directions to issue charge sheet to CO Jagmohan, Police Inspector Sardar Singh and constable Mahesh were also given. Disciplinary action against SI Babulal, ASI Roop Narayan and constables Ghanshyam, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be taken, it said. A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband on April 26 when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road. FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. PTI SDA RCJRCJ