Always good to be around Tim Burton's creativity, vision and imagination: Michael Keaton

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Veteran actor Micahel Keaton says the only reason for him to be a part of the live-action reboot of 1941 Disney classic "Dumbo" was the opportunity to reunite with his "Beetlejuice" director Tim Burton.Keaton, who has also worked with Burton on two "Batman" films in the '90s, said it is always an enriching experience for him to collaborate with the celebrated director. "We worked together three times before. This is the fourth. He's not only a friend, I also think the experience of working with someone like Tim although there actually is no one like Tim is something most actors would jump at."It's always a really good experience for me to be around that kind of creativity, vision and imagination. When you're working on a set with Tim, and the people he hires to surround him, you're reminded of why you do what you do," Keaton said in a statement.The 67-year-old actor said he was not a "Dumbo aficionado" when he boarded the project. He is playing V A Vandevere, a persuasive entrepreneur who sets his sights on Max Medici's (Danny DeVito) circus and its newest, miraculous member, Dumbo, a flying elephant."Your ears always perk up a little bit when Tim's name is mentioned... There are certain people, when they call, you really want it to work if you can. There have been opportunities with other great directors where I just couldn't do it, which was disappointing to say the least. But we slid this into a window and I'm glad. It's just fun to show up for work and be part of all of this," Keaton added."Dumbo", which also features Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins and Alan Arkin, releases in India on March 29.