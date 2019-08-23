Always said demonising Modi wrong: Singhvi

/R New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday backed party leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks on Narendra Modi, saying demonising the prime minister was "wrong" and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise. Speaking at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story", adding that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help. Echoing Ramesh's views, Singhvi tweeted: "Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him." "Acts are always good, bad and indifferentthey must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," he said. Ramesh had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for Modi. PTI ASK HMB