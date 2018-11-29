Amanda Seyfried says husband Thomas Sadoski 'lost out on job' for defending Jessica Walter

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Actor Amanda Seyfried has claimed that her husband Thomas Sadoski "lost out on a job" after he voiced support to Jessica Walter, who had accused Jeffrey Tambor of verbal harassment.The 32-year-old actor on Wednesday reposted an Instagram photo shared by Sadoski in May, in which he defended Walter after she claimed that Tambor had verbally harassed her on the sets of "Arrested Development"."Heres a somewhat recent post from my husband who, in return for standing beside a badass woman whod recently been bullied, recently lost out on a job because of this. Id rather speak up and lose out. Integrity, ladies and gentlemen," seyfried wrote.The actor, however, did not disclose the role or the project that Sadoski missed out on. Walter had opened about Tambor's behaviour during a TV group interview in May this year.During the interview, Walter and Tambor were asked about their working experience and the actress became emotional as she revealed that she was yelled at by her co-star."He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever," Walter told reporter Sopan Deb. "Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologise." In his post, Sadoski had written that it had been an honour and a privilege" for him to work with Walter."She is a national goddamned treasure. It was an honour and a privilege to work with her. I dont give a f**k who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn't 'part of the business'. Its bulls**t. Its unhinged bulls**t behaviour and it has NEVER been acceptable," he had said.His comments were aimed at Walter's "Arrested Development" co-star Jason Bateman, who attracted controversy after he had defended Tambor during the same interview and twice interjected her from speaking. Bateman had later apologised and had said he was "incredibly embarrassed" for underestimating her feelings. PTI RB RB BKBK