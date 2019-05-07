Amandla Stenberg joins Damien Chazelle's Netflix series 'The Eddy'

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Actor Amandla Stenberg has been roped in to play the lead in Damien Chazelle's upcoming Netflix series "The Eddy". According to Variety, the eight-part musical drama is expected to debut in 2020. Chazelle is directing the show, along with Houda Benyamina and Alan Poul.The story focuses on a club in Paris, highlighting its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Andre Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past. The show also features Joanna Kulig, as Maja, a singer who is Elliot's on-again-off-again partner."The Eddy" begins production this spring in France and features dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. PTI SHDSHD