Amara Raja Q2 net profit falls 5.49% to Rs 120.23 cr

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries Friday reported 5.49 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 120.23 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 127.22 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing. Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 1,767.29 crore. It was at Rs 1,439.73 crore. The company said its total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 1,582.5 crore as against Rs 1,249,01 crore in the same period last fiscal. Amara Raja Batteries said its board of directors, at its meeting held on November 9, had approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. Record date for payment of interim dividend is fixed as November 23, 2018, final dividend of Rs 2.15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each proposed for the year ended March 31, 2018, was approved by the shareholders and paid during the current quarter, it added. PTI RKL ANS