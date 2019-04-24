Amarinder asks FCI to procure wheat without delay

Faridkot, Apr 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure wheat with less than 12 per cent moisture content arriving at the mandis without further delay. However, Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, asked the chief minister to direct the state procurement agencies to re-start wheat procurement, saying an "unofficial ban" on procurement by state agencies had led to a glut in mandis, causing immense hardship in farmers. Amarinder, who stopped on way from Sangrur to Fardikot to make a surprise visit at a grain market, personally checked the moisture content of the grains and directed FCI to ensure that all arrivals with moisture below 12 per cent should be picked up immediately. Amarinder asked the deputy commissioner to supervise the procurement operations on a day to day basis and send him detailed reports so that any problem or delay in the process can be tackled on priority. Responding to complaints by some farmers that the FCI was not procuring their grain, the chief minister immediately called up the FCI inspector in charge of the procurement at the mandi and directed him to get the grain picked up without further delay. Amarinder had, earlier this week, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relaxation in the specifications for wheat for procurement in the current season, in view of the crop losses suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains. Meanwhile, Harsimrat claimed that the grain markets were flooded with wheat because of non-procurement of crop. In a statement, Harsimrat, while taking a dig at Amarinder's visit to grain market in Sangrur, said it should not remain a photo opportunity only."Directions should be given to state procurement agencies to re-start procurement which was stopped arbitrarily without any notice. Also efforts should be made to start lifting of food grain from mandis as they are being choked by massive wheat arrivals".The Bathinda MP claimed she had been visiting grains markets since the last three days and highlighting the problems being faced by farmers. PTI CHS VSD MKJMKJ