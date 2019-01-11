Amarinder asks sarpanches to make their villages drug-free

Patiala (Pb), Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday urged sarpanches to make their respective villages drug-free while ensuring their holistic development. The elected representatives have a very important role to play in ending drug abuse and safeguarding the future of the coming generations, he said. "This is the first responsibility I am entrusting on you," he told the people's representatives before administering them the oath as drug abuse prevention officers. He assured them of all possible help from his government for ensuring all-round development. Noting that an entire generation had been wiped out by the menace of drugs, the chief minister said he had sworn to break the backbone of drug smuggling and his government had achieved massive success in destroying the supply chain. He said that it was now the responsibility of sarpanches to finish the problem of drug abuse. In his address, the chief minister observed that panches and sarpanches had been elected through the grassroots Panchayati Raj process, which was the pillar of strength for the nation. Despite some political parties using unfair means in panchayat elections, which were increasingly seeing the use of muscle power, the recently concluded polls had been totally peaceful, in sharp contrast to what the state had been witnessing under the SAD-BJP rule for 10 years, he added. PTI VSD SMN