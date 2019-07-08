Amarinder asks various departments to prepare lists of critical vacancies

(Eds: Removing a word in 3rd last para) Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked various government departments on Monday to prepare lists of critical vacancies within 10 days to fill them up on an urgent basis. Chairing a meeting to discuss recruitment and other vital issues here, Singh said about 29,000-odd vacancies in various departments could be filled in the first phase, with another 15,000 for filling up in the second phase next year. Underlining the importance of filling up critical vacancies on a priority basis, the chief minister asked the departments to look at technical or skilled-cadre vacancies, such as doctors, nurses, teachers, where 2-per cent retirement takes place every year. The meeting also discussed various measures, including restructuring, to streamline functioning of departments and cut down expenses by bringing in more efficiencies, as per official release. In another decision, Singh announced a pilot project to provide compulsory NCC (National Cadet Corps) training to Class 9 and 11 students of state-run schools, and to first and second year students of government colleges in the border districts of Gurdaspur, Taran Taran and Ferozepur The decision is based on a formal proposal submitted by district education officer to the finance department, which Singh immediately accepted, saying it would help employ the youth in the armed and paramilitary forces, besides inculcating in them a strong sense of discipline. "Gradually, such training would be made compulsory for all schools in the state, Singh said. On the issue of transfers in government departments, the chief minister directed that the online transfer policy, successfully introduced for teachers, should be made mandatory for all other departments to ensure transparency. PTI CHSHMB