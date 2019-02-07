Amarinder assures Swaraj after reports of 4 Indians stuck in Armenia

(Eds: Correcting typos) Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday assured External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that appropriate action would be taken against the travel agents accused of sending four Punjabis to Armenia fraudulently. According to a media report, four Indians from Punjab are stuck in Armenia and had uploaded a video on social media, requesting Aam Aadmi Party parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann to bring them back. Singh told Swaraj that a case had already been registered by the state police in the matter. ".@SushmaSwaraj ji a case has already been registered and I've instructed the @DGPPunjabPolice to take appropriate action against the suspects immediately. Will keep you informed," the chief minister tweeted. Earlier in the day, Swaraj tweeted about the plight of four Indians from Punjab. The external affairs minister said the Indian ambassador in Armenia had reached them and was providing all help and assistance. Swaraj also spoke to the chief minister and asked him to apprehend the travel agents concerned. "He (Singh) has promised immediate action in the matter," she added. The Kapurthala police has booked six people, including an Armenia-based travel agent, for allegedly fraudulently sending the four men to Armenia on tourist visa last December after promising work visa. On the basis of the statements by the family members of the trapped persons, the Punjab police has registered two FIRs -- one under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and another under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012. PTI SUN VSDHMB