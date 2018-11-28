Amarinder complains of fever, doctors in PGI advise him rest

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was taken to PGIMER here on Wednesday for a medical checkup after he complained of slight fever and body ache, officials said.Singh, 76, was advised bed rest even as doctors conducted various medical tests on him, an official spokesman said."Amarinder Singh was on Wednesday advised bed rest. The chief minister was taken to PGI after he developed fever and complained of slight body ache. The doctors conducted various tests, the reports of which were normal," he said.The doctors suspect that he was suffering from routine viral and have advised him rest besides medication, the spokesman added. PTI CHS VSD DPB