Amarinder complains of fever, to stay in PGI for night

(Eds: Updates with more info) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was taken to a hospital here on Wednesday for a medical checkup after he complained of slight fever and body ache.Amarinder, 76, was advised bed rest even as doctors at the PGIMER conducted various medical tests on him. He will stay in the hospital for the night and will be discharged Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said."Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was on Wednesday advised bed rest after he developed slight fever. He has been kept in PGI hospital for the night and will be discharged tomorrow morning after completion of some tests," the spokesman said here.The doctors suspect that he is suffering from routine viral and have advised him rest, besides medication, he further said. PTI