Amarinder directs DCs to be prepared for "heavy to very heavy rain" in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed deputy commissioners to be prepared for "heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places in Punjab. "Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the state on July 24 and 26 and heavy to very heavy rain on July 25," said the MeT forecast issued here Wednesday. The MeT has issued a similar warning for Haryana for the same period. A few parts of Punjab, including Sangrur and Patiala districts, witnessed flood-like situation after heavy rains lashed last week. Bathinda city remained inundated even after the rains had eased. The heavy rains had breached river Ghaggar in Sangrur, damaging crops in thousands of acres. "Punjab will be witnessing heavy rainfall in the coming days as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department @IMDWeather. Have directed all DCs to be on war footing & ready to deal with the situation on the ground (sic)," the chief minister tweeted Wednesday. Meanwhile, sultry conditions prevailed at most places in Punjab and Haryana during the day. While Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius, most other places in the two states, including Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, recorded maximum temperature in the range of 35 degrees to 39 degrees. In the evening, rain lashed few places in the two states including Chandigarh and Ludhiana. PTI SUN INDIND