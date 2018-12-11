Amarinder exhorts people to emulate ideals of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh exhorted Tuesday the people to uphold and emulate high ideals of secularism and humanitarianism embodied by ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.In a message on the martyrdom day of the guru, the chief minister urged people to imbibe the spirit of self-sacrifice preached and practised by him."The bani of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji, which is included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, preaches the message of oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, righteousness, valour and compassion, which need to be followed by one and all," Singh said. He said guru's supreme sacrifice as protector of the 'dharma' was unparalleled in the history of mankind and stands out as an example for humanity. PTI SUN DPB