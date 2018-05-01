Amarinder for strategic tie-up between chambers to boost Indo-Canada trade

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today proposed a strategic tie-up between PHD Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber to boost trade between the two countries.

The proposal came during talks with Canadian Consulate General Christopher Gibbins, who called on him here this evening, according to an official spokesperson.

Gibbins told the chief minister that Canada was keen to forge strategic business alliances with Punjab in the sectors of Dairy, Animal Sciences, IT, Agriculture and Food Processing, citing Punjabs proven track record and expertise in these fields. Canada, he said, was keen to exploit the potential of Punjab in these fields.

The chief minister, on his part, suggested collaboration between the two chambers to facilitate visits by Canadian delegations to Punjab to explore investments in the industrial sector.

Pointing to the excellent air connectivity from Punjabs two international airports -- Amritsar and Mohali -- in addition to a robust network of domestic air terminals from various cities, the chief minister said the infrastructure of Punjab was designed to propel industrialisation.

With many international carriers showing interesting in starting direct flights from Chandigarh to Canada, United States, South East Asian Countries etc, the connectivity will get a further boost, enabling promotion of trade and commerce, he added.

Amarinder apprised the Consulate General about the investor and industry friendly initiatives taken by his government to encourage entrepreneurship and industry.

He gave the examples of Single Window, lucrative incentives, cheap power, affordable and peaceful labour besides congenial industrial climate as some of the major factors aimed at promoting Punjab as the most favoured investment destination.

The Chief Minister invited the Canadian industry to participate, in a big way, in the proposed investors meet planned to be held soon under the aegis of Invest Punjab. PTI CHS BAL BAL