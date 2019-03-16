Amarinder govt 'reneged' on poll promises: SAD

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) With the Amarinder Singh-led government completing its two-year tenure, the opposition SAD Saturday accused the Congress regime of "reneging" on its poll promises made during the 2017 assembly elections."The Congress government has cheated and betrayed the trust of the people of Punjab by reneging on each and every promise made to farmers, khet mazdoor, youth, dalits, industry and government employees during the last two years," senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said while addressing media on the occasion of completion of two-year tenure of the Congress government."The government was characterised by repression, corruption, misgovernance, hypertaxation and non-performance," he alleged."If there is one thing, the Congress government has delivered upon it is the politicisation of the probe into the Kotkapura and Behbalkalan incidents by first forming the Ranjit Singh Commission and now SIT which is controlled by the Congress party. All serious issues like forming a Lokpal, tabling assets of officers and providing legal aid to SC and BCs have been put on the back-burner," the former Akali minister alleged.Marking completion of two years of the Congress government as 'Vishvasghat Divas' (betrayal day) Saturday, Majithia accused the party of not only "failing" Punjabis, but also causing "untold misery and hardship" to the people by denying them social welfare benefits like Shagun scheme, old age pension, scholarships, mid-day meals."Never before in the history of the state has any government performed so poorly on all fronts. It seems there is no government in Punjab," he claimed.He charged the government with indulging in a public relations exercise to hide its "utter failure"."The first and foremost failure of the government was its inability to implement the Rs 90,000 crore complete loan waiver promise made by Amarinder. This failure resulted in an increase in farm suicides which crossed the 900 mark," Majithia alleged.The farm sector had suffered the most in the Congress rule with sugarcane farmers not being given their dues, which had accumulated to Rs 900 crore again, he alleged.Stating that an entire generation of youth had been "betrayed" by the Congress government, Majithia said the youth were promised jobs in each household under the 'Ghar Ghar Naukri' scheme."What they got was fake job melas. Even Rs 2,500 per month unemployment allowance has not been given to anyone. In fact the government has played a cruel joke on youth by registering only 150 unemployed youth," he alleged.The workers of both the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party organised roadshows and 'dharnas' in all the assembly constituencies of the state Saturday, as per the party release.The demonstrations were held in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala , Mohali and Gurdaspur.PTI CHS KJKJKJKJ