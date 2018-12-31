Amarinder greets people on New Year's Eve

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended his greetings to people on New Year's Eve on Monday and exhorted them welcome 2019 with the promise to work collectively towards building a better India rooted in love, tolerance and peace.He expressed confidence that the coming year would usher in a new era of overall development and growth for Punjab.In his message, Singh urged people of the state, as well as Punjabis living across the country and other parts of the world, to work for the growth and development of Punjab.The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to propel the state on the path of growth, besides cementing the bonds of communal harmony, peace, amity and brotherhood. PTI SUN DIVDIV