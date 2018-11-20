Amarinder hails Delhi court verdict

(Eds: Correction in intro) Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described a death sentence awarded Tuesday by a Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case as long overdue. "Justice has finally been meted out to the perpetrators of the heinous crimes," Amarinder said, while reacting to the sentencing of Yashpal Singh to death and Naresh Sherawat to life imprisonment for killing two persons in south Delhi during the riots. It has taken more than 30 years for the court to deliver justice in this case, the chief minister noted, adding that he hoped that the other cases would also be settled by the judiciary soon. The chief minister also expressed hope that others involved in the attacks would also soon be brought to book for their "horrendous and inhuman acts". The riot cases, which left a deep scar on the national consciousness, need to be expedited and taken to their logical conclusion at the earliest, said Amarinder, who had personally visited the refugee camps to help the victims in the aftermath of the riots that had left thousands dead and lakhs homeless. PTI CHS HMB SMN