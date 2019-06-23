Amarinder hosts jawans, officers of Army's Sikh Regiment

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hosted soldiers and officers of the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment to celebrate his family's century-old association with the battalion.The event was held at Chandimandir near here on Saturday evening."It scintillated with shared moments and a cultural programme, which saw Captain Amarinder cheering on the jawans and even briefly joining in the Bhangra performance. He visited the JCOs' mess, and later joined the regiment officers and guests for dinner at the Officers' mess," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here Sunday, said.Amarinder (77), who is scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, went around meeting the jawans and their families, sharing a few moments with their children. He engaged with the second battalion of the Sikh regiment (erstwhile 15 Ludhiana Sikhs).It was a matter of pride and honour for him and his family to have served the nation as a soldier of the Indian Army, the chief minister said, adding that the Army had always been his first love and would always remain so.The Indian Army still continued to inspire him to do whatever he could to serve his people, in whichever way he could, he said.Amarinder had served in the 2nd battalion of the Sikh Regiment from 1963 to 1969. Though he left for a short period in between, to take over his family's responsibilities, his love for the Army brought him back as the Indo-Pak war broke out in 1965, the statement said.Before him, his father, Lt Gen Maharaja Yadvinder Singh served in the regiment in 1935 and was the Colonel of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs and the 2 Sikhs from 1938 to 1950 and 1950-1971 respectively, it said.Amarinder's grandfather, Maj Gen Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was the colonel of the 15th Ludhiana Sikhs from 1918-1922 and then of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs from 1922-1938.The chief minster, who was joined by his family members and relatives, presented a silver memento -- replica of a Sikh regiment soldier in full battle attire, to the battalion, which will be kept at the Officers' Mess. PTI SUN SOMSOM