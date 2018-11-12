Amarinder inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Sangrur

Sangrur (Pb), Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday inaugurated a 100-bed, ultra-modern cancer hospital here. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur has been set up with aid from the state government. Plans are afoot for a state-of-the-art oncology training centre at the newly inaugurated hospital, the CM said. Health Minister Brahm Mohindra and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla accompanied the CM at the inauguration function. The CM launched a cancer prevention programme for Sangrur district, under which intensive health education on the risk factors and preventive measures for cervix, oral and breast cancer and easy access to diagnosis and treatment would be provided. The chief minister, who later reviewed works for the 300-bed Tata Cancer Hospital at Mullanpur near Chandigarh, said the facility must be made functional by next Diwali. He directed the concerned officials to expedite the construction of the hospital. Amarinder said a tertiary cancer care centre at Fazilka was being constructed at a cost of Rs 29 crore, which would be operational by September 2019. Further, a Rs 114-crore state cancer institute would be set up at Amritsar. The chief minister announced Rs 7 crore for Sangrur Civil Hospital. Mohindra said the Punjab government had taken concerted steps to strengthen the health care facilities and infrastructure in government hospitals. He said 588 doctors would shortly be joining the health department, and they would be posted near their residences. The minister also said all tests of tuberculosis and hepatitis-C, besides dialysis facility, would be provided free of cost in all 22 government hospitals. He said the government was working on a Clinical Establishment Act to regulate the services of private hospitals. Singla recalled his maiden meeting with Director of Tata Memorial Hospital Padma R A Badwe on the directions of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for establishing a cancer hospital in Sangrur. He said the hospital would provide 66 per cent subsidy on medicines, tests and free treatment after detection of disease. Reviewing the progress of the Mullanpur Hospital in Chandigarh, the chief minister assured the director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai of all support and assistance to ensure timely completion of the Rs 664-crore project. Expressing concern over high incidence of cancer in the state, especially in south Punjab, the chief minister asked Badhwe to further intensify efforts to prepare database of cancer patients suffering from various types of cancer, with early screening to ensure timely detection and treatment. PTI CHS INDIND