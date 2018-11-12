scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Amarinder, Khattar condole Ananth Kumar's death

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday condoled the death of Union minister Ananth Kumar, describing him as a hardworking leader and a fine human being. In his condolence message, Singh described the senior BJP leader as a "fine human being and a gentleman politician with the qualities of head and heart".Kumar worked relentlessly throughout his life for the welfare of people, especially the disadvantaged sections of society, he said in a statement.Khattar, in his condolence message, said Kumar was a "hardworking leader and his demise has left a void which cannot be filled". PTI CHS KJKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos