Amarinder, Khattar pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday paid tributes toBhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the three freedom fighters' death anniversary observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' (Martyr's Day). "My tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam and Shaheed Sukhdev & Rajguru on their Shaheed Diwas. We remember the sacrifice of these brave sons of the soil, who continue to inspire generations, on this special day, which Punjab is observing as Youth Empowerment Day," Amarinder tweeted. Khattar in his tweet wrote, "Homage to the fearless and revolutionary freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Their sacrifice for the motherland will continue to inspire generations to come," Khattar wrote in his tweet. Meanwhile, in Ferozepur, on the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas', Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind accompanied people to the martyrs' memorial in a special train. The DC interacted with the people, listened to their grievances and directed officials concerned to resolve their problems in a time-bound manner. After reaching Hussainiwala, the Deputy Commissioner reached martyrs' memorial and paid floral tribute to the three freedom fighters who were hanged on March 23, 1931 by the British. PTI TEAM CHS CK