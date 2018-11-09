Amarinder must apologise for distortion of Sikh history in school books: SGPC

Amritsar, Nov 9 (PTI) SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal Friday held Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for the alleged distortion of Sikh history in the revised school textbooks and sought his apology.Talking to media persons here, Longowal said a special meet with various Sikh religious and scholars was organised in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) complex on Friday and it was decided that the Punjab CM must issue an unconditional apology."If the CM doesn't tender an apology... the SGPC would be forced to adopt a legal remedy," he said.The Punjab chief minister had earlier clarified that the controversial text books of senior classes would not be introduced until an expert group reviews the matter. He had also directed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to continue with the existing history textbooks. Longowal further alleged that the "repeated distortions" were an attempt by the Congress government in Punjab to ensure that the future generations of Sikhs do not take pride in their heritage. "SGPC on it's part will not allow this conspiracy to succeed," he said, adding that that the body will not allow anyone to use derogatory words in history books against Sikh Gurus. "We can't tolerate this at any cost and are ready for any sacrifice to protect the honour and dignity of Gurus and Sikh religion," he added. Longowal said that the SGPC was all set to publish its Sikh religious books and will be reviewing those authored by historian Kirpal Singh who was instrumental in preparing the controversial history text books of the PSEB."Keeping in view the gross distortion of facts in the 12thstandard text books, SGPC decided to disassociate itself from Kirpal Singh and the books published by SGPC and authored by him would also be reviewed," he said. PTI JMS VSD RHL