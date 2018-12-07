Amarinder pays tributes to martyrs, soldiers on Flag Day

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and soldiers of the nation on the Armed Forces Flag Day.Lauding the contribution of the armed forces, Amarinder, who is an ex-Army officer, called upon the people to re-affirm their solidarity with the soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion.He underlined the need to remember and honour their role in safeguarding the country's honour, security and integrity.The chief minister also made a contribution towards the Flag Day fund as a token of respect and honour for the nation's heroic soldiers, an official release said here.PTI SUN RHL