Amarinder reaches out to 'sulking' Mohinder Kaypee

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday reached out to former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who has been sulking over denial of ticket from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He spent time with Kaypee at the latter's residence. Thereafter, the chief minister accompanied by Kaypee and Congress nominee and sitting MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary proceeded to the district administrative complex for filling of the nomination papers of Chaudhary from Jalandhar (reserve) seat.Kaypee had earlier expressed resentment over denial of ticket and even threatened to contest as an independent candidate. The former Punjab Congress unit chief had also visited Delhi twice to hold meetings with the party high command. Several Congress leaders, including state cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, party MLA Raj Kumar Verka and Pargat Singh had tried to mollify him for supporting the party candidate."Accompaniedsschaudharymp(Chaudhary)today for filing of his nomination papers asINCPunjab candidate from Jalandhar parliamentary seat. Happy to see the great response from the crowds here in support ofINCIndia," Amarinder tweeted.He also shared photographs of his visit to Kaypee's house, hugging the former MP and filling of nomination papers of Chaudhary.According to sources, there has been resentment among some Congress leaders and workers over the allotment of tickets for Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib seats.On Sangrur seat, Jaswinder Dhiman, son of Amargarh MLA Jagjit Singh Dhiman, was reportedly upset over denial of ticket. The Congress has chosen Amarinder's close aide Kewal Singh Dhillon from the seat. Former Union minister Santosh Chaudhary was also upset over the denial of ticket from Hoshiarpur, from where party MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal is contesting.Congress' representatives of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were not amused with the candidature of Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib seat and had been demanding ticket to an OBC candidate. Punjab will vote in a single phase on May 19. PTI CHS VSD SRY