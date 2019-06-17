Amarinder seeks Shah's intervention in streetfight between cops and driver in Delhi

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the Delhi Police on Monday for the alleged assault on a man at Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the matter."Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @Amit Shah to ensure justice," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.The Delhi police has said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and the Additional DCP and ACP of the district.Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, the police have said.A police officer was injured on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased him with a sword following an accident involving their vehicles. Video clips of the incident have gone viral on the social media.In one of the clips, a man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons. PTI SUN RC