Amarinder seeks speedy trial in rape cases, writes to Punjab & Haryana Chief Justice

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday asked Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari to ensure speedy trial in rape cases, observing that legal proceedings take "much longer than desired" despite timely investigation by the police. Expressing concern over the "delay", the chief minister sought a fast track mechanism for speedy trial in rape cases and urged the chief justice to advise subordinate courts to complete such cases swiftly. In a letter to the chief justice, Amarinder Singh referred to the Dhuri case in which a four-year-old girl was raped at her school by the school bus helper last month in Sangrur. The police filed the chargesheet within seven days of the incident, he said. "Speedy trials are essential to ensure that all culprits in such cases are brought to justice at the earliest," the chief minister said. He drew the chief justice's attention to the amended provisions of Section 173 (1-A) of Criminal Procedure Code, according to which a time limit has been set for investigation in the cases registered under Sections 376, 376-A, 376-B, 376-C, 376-D, 376-DA, 376-DB and 376-E of the Indian Penal Code. The state police have been repeatedly directed to ensure investigation in such crimes is completed within the prescribed limit, he said in the letter. The chief minister said it had been observed that even though investigation of such cases is completed on time, trial by the courts of competent jurisdiction "takes much longer than the desired time." "Since delayed justice to the victims hurts the common man, it is felt that trial of such cases, particularly those involving rapes, should be expedited without any further delay," said the chief minister.