Amarinder Singh extends greetings on eve of Christmas

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended warm greetings to all Christians on the eve of Christmas, with a call for strengthening the bonds of universal brotherhood and secular harmony by rising above intolerance and communal hatred. The chief minister said Lord Jesus Christ's message of peace, love and compassion continued to light the lives of people around the world and remained a beacon to guide one and all towards brotherhood and amity. Given the relevance of the philosophy of Lord Jesus, it was important for humanity to follow his ideals and rededicate themselves to the principles propounded by him, Singh said in his message. He called upon the people of Punjab to commemorate this festival collectively, with traditional fervor and gaiety and a commitment to secularism.