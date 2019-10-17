Amarinder Singh playing religious, divisive cards to divert people's attention: BJP

Phagwara, Oct 17 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik on Thursday accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of playing religious and divisive cards to vitiate the atmosphere in the state and divert people's attention from burning issues.The Congress government in the state has failed on every front and Singh has not fulfilled even a single promise, Malik claimed as he predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-SAD combine in the bypolls to all the four Assembly seats, that will "prove to be a Waterloo for Amarinder Singh".The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that Singh's "weak policy" led to resurgence of militancy in Punjab.Addressing a press conference here, Malik said, "The fact is that militancy is growing in the state. The chief minister wants to create fear psychosis among the people of the state in order to grind his political axe and derive political mileage."Alleging that Singh wants to disturb the Hindu-Sikh unity, Malik said, "The people of Punjab will not allow Captain (Amarinder Singh) to succeed in his evil designs."Terming the Congress "vishwasghati (betrayer)", he alleged the chief minister reneged on his promise of wiping out drugs from state within four weeks after taking oath with the holy Gutqa Sahib in his hands.Listing various achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just 100 days of his second term, Malik claimed Amarinder Singh has nothing to mention as his achievement in "1000 days of his misrule".Punjab's four Assembly seats -- Phagwara, Dakha, Mukerian and Jalalabad -- are going for bypolls on October 21. PTI CORR VSD NSDNSD