Amarinder Singh suffering from fever

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is suffering from fever, was discharged from PGIMER here Thursday after spending a night at the hospital, officials said.Doctors have advised Singh to rest as he still has mild fever, they said.He was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh Wednesday for a medical checkup after he complained of fever and body ache.His medical tests were clear, an official spokesman said Thursday. PTI CHS VSD SOM ABHABH