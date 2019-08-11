Amarinder Singh wishes Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS in New Delhi."Glad to hear that @arunjaitley ji is now steady and stable," Singh tweeted."Wish him best of health and a speedy recovery," he said.Notably, Amarinder Singh, a senior Congress leader, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar against Arun Jaitley and defeated him by a margin of close to one lakh votes.However, over two years ago, Singh resigned as an MP in protest against the Supreme Court verdict on the SYL Canal water sharing agreement. Bypolls were held for the Amritsar parliamentary seat in 2017 which was won by Congress' G S Aujla, who retained his seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well.Former finance minister Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors said he is "haemodynamically stable".A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health on Saturday.A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley's treatment, the AIIMS had said. PTI SUN IJT