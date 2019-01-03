Amarinder skips Indian Science Congress

Jalandhar, Jan 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday skipped the Indian Science Congress, an event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.Chief ministers usually attend the inaugural session of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) as it is considered a prestigious event, especially for the university and the state hosting it. Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of the State for Social Justice Vijay Sampla and Punjab Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora were present at the event. After inaugurating the ISC, Modi also addressed a poll rally at Gurudaspur where he attacked the Congress. The ISC held at Imphal in Manipur last year was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while the Congress held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in 2017 was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. PTI PR SRY