Amarinder takes stock of flood-hit districts in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed deputy commissioners in rain-affected districts of Punjab to remain alert, prepare for emergencies and make adequate arrangement for the safety of people, livestock and property. Heavy rains have lashed most parts of Punjab for the past few days. Although the weather remained generally dry on Wednesday, normal life is yet to return in Bathinda and Patiala districts. Most parts of Bathinda city has been inundated with waist-deep water since Tuesday. The chief minister, who is personally monitoring the situation, has asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate the flood control rooms, along with dedicated helplines for immediate transmission of information at various levels at the state headquarters, an official statement said here Wednesday. The chief minister asked the officials to put in place evacuation plans, including provisioning of boats to ferry out people stuck in flooded areas. He asked the officials to be alert and ready to tackle any exigency. Singh called up the DCs of Patiala, Bathinda, Sangrur and Mohali to take stock of the ground situation, the release stated. Singh directed the principal secretary water resources to closely communicate with the canal and drainage staff for immediate execution of flood protection works. He also instructed the department to immediately deploy teams to ensure de-watering of waterlogged areas. The chief minister issued directives to the public works department for immediate repair of the damage infrastructure and roads and installations, if any. Amarinder has directed the civil surgeons of these districts to ensure sufficient stock of medicines to combat possible outbreak of water-borne diseases. He has also asked the principal secretary animal husbandry to tie up with the deputy directors of animal husbandry department to ensure requisite supply of medicines and fodder for milch cattle. PTI SUN INDIND