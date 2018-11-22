Amarinder welcomes Centre's move to build Kartarpur corridor

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed Thursday the Centre's decision to build and develop a corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit holy Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.Kartarpur Sahib, located just across the International Border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev and one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs."The move will facilitate lakhs of pilgrims desirous of visiting the Kartarpur gurdwara," Singh said in a statement here.He hoped that the Pakistan government would also supplement the effort by opening the corridor on its side of the boundary.The centre Thursday said it will build and develop corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit holy Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur,which is on the banks of the Ravi river.Singh also hailed the Centre's move to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on a grand scale, globally, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acceding to his personal requests in this regard.In a statement issued here, the chief minister hailed the resolution passed by the Union cabinet to celebrate the historic occasion in a befitting manner, in response to the various letters and submissions he had made to the prime minister on this issue.Singh also expressed happiness at the Cabinet's decision to develop the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi, associated with the life of first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev, as a heritage town, on the lines of a smart city.He also appreciated other decisions of the Cabinet to promote the ideology and message of Guru Nanak Dev, including the development of 'Pind Babe Nanak da' museum, upgradation of Sultanpur Lodhi railway station, creation of a centre for inter-faith studies and chairs in foreign universities, release of commemorative coin and postage stamps etc, as was demanded by the state government in its memorandum to the Centre.The chief minister lauded the Centre's decision to celebrate the event through a series of activities across the country and globally. These measures would give a significant boost to the state government's plans and programmes to commemorate the auspicious occasion through year-long celebrations, which he was all set to kick off on Friday, to coincide with Gurpurab, Singh said.The chief minister urged the Centre to release funds for the approved projects at the earliest to facilitate their completion in a year's time. PTI CHS VSD DPB