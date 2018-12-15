Amarinder writes to Gadkari, seeks expeditious approval for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking early approval of the proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project, an official spokesperson said.The expressway, proposed as a greenfield project by the government of India, will connect the national capital with the important religious cities of Amritsar in Punjab and Katra in Jammu & Kashmir.Singh has urged the Centre to expeditiously approve the project as it would lead to improved connectivity and foster greater socio-economic development of the region, the spokesperson said.Earlier this year, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana had met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the proposed alignment of the expressway, which would pass through the two states up till Amritsar, he said.Thereafter, the Punjab government had conveyed its consent for adoption of alignment starting from Amritsar and going straight up to the international airport in New Delhi, he said.However, the spokesperson said, the ministry is yet to take a formal decision on the approval of the alignment. PTI CHS DIVDIV