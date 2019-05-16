Amarinder's career will end after LS polls: Sukhbir

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president SukhbirSingh Badal Wednesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of "reneging" on poll promises and claimed the Congress leader's career will end after his party loses the Lok Sabha elections.Badal also dared Singh to make his performance a poll plank in the Lok Sabha elections."This election will see the end of Amarinder's career and he knows it. That is why he has already started naming his successors so that he can have a man of his choice still in saddle after he is thrown out," Badal said in a statement here."Captain sahib actually wants someone dependent on him to succeed him. But only one thing is certain at this stage and that is that Amarinder will not remain the CM after the Congress debacle in Punjab in these elections and this will draw curtains on his political career. Hence, there is desperation in his outbursts against Akalis," the SAD chief added.Badal's remarks came after Singh, while addressing a rally in Pathankot in support of Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar on May 11, said, "Sunil has spent his entire life serving people and only such people work for people. You will once see him as CM of Punjab."Badal dared Singh to seek votes on the basis of the poll promises fulfilled by his government."I know he will not do this and will keep trying to hide behind false accusations on other issues... But his game is up," the SAD leader said."The failures of and betrayal by Amarinder still remain the main issues for the people of Punjab in these Lok Sabha elections. Amarinder is trying to run away from facing the people on two years of his misgovernance," he alleged. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV