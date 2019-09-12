Amarinder’s remarks against Harsimrat reflect ‘feudal’ mindset against women: SAD

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The SAD on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his remarks against party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying his comments reflected his feudal mindset of treating women as secondary.Accusing the chief minister of using intemperate language, the opposition party sought an unqualified apology from him.The Shiromani Akali Dals (SAD) attack came a day after Singh, responding to Badals accusation that his government was trying to weaken the Akal Takht, said she was the most ill-informed woman he had come across.The Akal Takht is the highest temporal body of Sikhs.Singhs remarks reflect his feudalistic mindset of treating women as secondary, SAD senior vice president, Daljeet Singh Cheema, said in a statement. He accused the chief minister of using intemperate and abusive language against a woman Union minister and demanded an unqualified apology from him.Cheema alleged Singh has compromised the dignity of women with his language.The Akali leader also dismissed Singhs assertion that he was not politicising the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.Cheema said even an ordinary devout Sikh could tell that the Congress was trying to derive political mileage from the event.Badal had on Monday accused the state government of playing politics over the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIVDIV