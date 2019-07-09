scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Amarnath pilgrim injured as rock hits his vehicle

Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) A pilgrim on way to Amarnath cave shrine was injured Tuesday when a large rock hit the vehicle he was travelling in on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.A Tavera vehicle, which was part of a cavalcade carrying a batch of pilgrims to twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal, was hit after the rock rolled down from a hill top, they said.The injured was has been hospitalised, the officials said. PTI AB DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos