Amazon cancels 'The Tick' after two seasons

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) "The Tick" has been cancelled after two seasons by Amazon. Ben Edlund, who created the comic book on which the series was based, took to Twitter to break the news. "I'm sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with ('The Tick'). I'm not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series," Edlund wrote. The show revolved around a nigh-invulnerable superhero who fights crime in The City dressed as a massive blue tick. Actor Peter Serafinowicz played the titular role.The show also starred Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Scott Speiser, Yara Martinez, and featured the voice of Alan Tudyk as Dangerboat.