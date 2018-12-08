Amazon developing female superhero series

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) Amazon Studios is developing a women-fronted superhero series with Shauna Cross attached to write. Titled "Deadtown", the series is based on "The Refrigerator Monologues", a novella by Catherynne M Valente. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Refrigerator" Monologues centres on five women who die after crossing paths with male superheroes. The five meet in a purgatory called Deadtown and decide to reclaim control of their own stories, discovering their own powers in the process.Cross will also executive produce "Deadtown" with Valente, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard and Cliff Roberts. PTI SHDSHD